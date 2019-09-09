2019 CCMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

The 2019 CCMA Awards are here and the winners are claiming their trophies!
The star-studded red carpet has wrapped and Canada’s biggest night in country music has begun at the 2019 CCMA Awards, held at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome.
The ceremony, hosted by Dallas Smith and Billy Ray Cyrus, will see Dean Brody, the Hunter Brothers, Meghan Patrick, Tebey, Old Dominion and more all take the stage.
Some artists were already awarded at the CCMA Gala Dinner and Awards presented by SOCAN on Saturday, ahead of Sunday night’s broadcast.
Taking home their first-ever CCMA Awards were Alberta natives Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes, who have both had a record year with number-one charting singles in Canada.
Ell took home the Interactive Artist or Group of the Year Award, while Townes was awarded with Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Somebody’s Daughter”.
Brother-sister duo The Reklaws took home the Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year award for “Long Live The Night” and they’re also up for three more awards.
Personalities of the Year (Large Market):
CISN in the Mornings with Chris, Jack & Matt – CISN-FM – Edmonton, Alberta
View this post on Instagram
WE WON!! Huge congrats to @chrisscheetz, @jacks1313 & @mattdebeurs for winning the @ccmaofficial award for Personalities of the Year (large market). — #ccma#countryawards#morningshow#radiofam#cisnfm#ccmaawards#countrymusic#canadiancountrymusic#yeg#yyc#yegmusic#yegradio#yeglocal
Group or Duo of the Year:
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
The Washboard Union
Rising Star
Shawn Austin
Jade Eagleson
Eric Ethridge
Jojo Mason
Sons Of Daughters
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so very filled right now, my list of Thank-you’s would stretch a thousand miles. So, Thank you to anybody who has supported me in any sort of way over these past couple years. This is a story my wife and I are going to tell our baby boy for the rest of our lives. God bless all of you!
MNP Male Artist of the Year
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
View this post on Instagram
What a night. Wow. Forever grateful for the opportunity to represent team Canada of the Co-hosting duties! Thank you to everyone involved for that trust! @ccmaofficial @globaltv @tracyshantel @billyraycyrus Huge list of thank you’s is necessary and I wouldn’t be here without you. @kryystyyn (BOMBSHELL) @bigloud @604recordsinc @chiefkz @joey.moi @sethengland @thebigloud @jeremy_groves @nick.meinema @jennarobson @gabgirll @redumbrellapr @shels_bellz @dani.speers @anyawilsonpromotion @applemusic @spotifycanada @spotify @amazon To all my supporters at Country radio here in Canada, all my support at the DSP’s and everyone who’s ever spent a single cent on my music or shows, I THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!! Time to rest up @deanbrody @chadbrownlee @mackenziepmusic @thereklaws!!! We got some fun to have 🍻💨🎵🎶
Female Artist of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
Guylaine Tanguay
Tenille Townes
View this post on Instagram
I have been writing songs in my journals since I was 14 years old. I feel most like myself when I’m writing songs and I love stepping into that creative space so much. So very honoured to have won @ccmaofficial Songwriter of the Year with @lukerobert and @thebarrydean for Somebody’s Daughter last night. Thank you Luke and Barry for writing this song with me. I look up to you both so darn much. Somebody’s Daughter also won Video of the Year last night which is so crazy. Thank you @baudarmutt and Lamar Brothers for bringing this video to life and telling the story of this song. Last night’s @ccmaofficial Gala was such a special and inspiring evening. I’m so proud to be a part of this country music family. Sure is good to be home. 🇨🇦❤️
Single of the Year
“Dive Bar” – Gord Bamford
“Criminal” – Lindsay Ell
“Good Together” – James Barker Band
“Walls Come Down” – Meghan Patrick
“Somebody’s Daughter” – Tenille Townes
View this post on Instagram
What. A. Night. I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid and this is all just so surreal. ❤️😭 And tonight on the screen behind me, are five incredible girls who have stayed at the Sunrise House, the youth emergency shelter in my hometown. They are now mothers, graduates, business owners and travelers. I am so inspired by their stories and it meant so much to have them be a part of the performance tonight. @ccmaofficial @gpyess #CCMAawards
Album of the Year
The Journey BNA Vol. 2 – Paul Brandt
New Tattoo – Tim Hicks
State Of Mind – Hunter Brothers
Feels Like That – The Reklaws
The Fall – Dallas Smith
Love A Girl – Tebey
View this post on Instagram
Holy… TOP SELLING CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR! We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to release “Long Live The Night” the amount of love we have received has honestly changed our lives! Thank you @umusic for working so hard on this song, @cfl for including this song in your Thursday football, @starseedent for being there since the beginning, @anthementertainmentgroup for giving us the encouragement to write, and of course the writers… @travispeterwood @shermanclark you guys took a chance on us and we will never take that for granted! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts @ccmaofficial
Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award
Gord Bamford
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Guylaine Tanguay
View this post on Instagram
“WE” did it!! “WE” won this together! “WE” shared countless incredible moments this year, and last year, and now “WE” get to celebrate this. The Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award is not a trophy that is meant to stay on a mantle somewhere. It’s the Fans’ award. It’s your award. It’s “our” award. “WE” earned it together. “WE” won it together, so “WE” ought to share it with each other. From now until next year’s CCMA awards, I will bring “our” Fans’ Choice Award to every single concert. It’ll be at our merch table. And it’ll be ready for all of you to see. Touch. Hold. Kiss. And cherish. It’s “ours”. Because “WE” did it! I said on stage that it’s like our “Stanley Cup” in the country music business, so we ought to bring that trophy from town to town, from city to city. . . . To anyone who has ever bought a ticket | to anyone who has ever given me advice | to anyone who has ever listened to me play a country song | to anyone who has ever played my music on the radio, on TV, or online | and to anyone who has taken a moment to talk to me in person, or through social media to express how much they enjoy my music… all I can say is “THANK YOU!” . . . “WE DID IT!” “WE F**KING DID IT!” #FansChoiceBrett @ccmaofficial
Entertainer of the Year
