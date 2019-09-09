2019 CCMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

The 2019 CCMA Awards are here and the winners are claiming their trophies!

The star-studded red carpet has wrapped and Canada’s biggest night in country music has begun at the 2019 CCMA Awards, held at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome.

The ceremony, hosted by Dallas Smith and Billy Ray Cyrus, will see Dean Brody, the Hunter Brothers, Meghan Patrick, Tebey, Old Dominion and more all take the stage.

Some artists were already awarded at the CCMA Gala Dinner and Awards presented by SOCAN on Saturday, ahead of Sunday night’s broadcast.

Taking home their first-ever CCMA Awards were Alberta natives Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes, who have both had a record year with number-one charting singles in Canada.

Ell took home the Interactive Artist or Group of the Year Award, while Townes was awarded with Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Somebody’s Daughter”.

Brother-sister duo The Reklaws took home the Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year award for “Long Live The Night” and they’re also up for three more awards.

Personalities of the Year (Large Market):

CISN in the Mornings with Chris, Jack & Matt – CISN-FM – Edmonton, Alberta

Group or Duo of the Year:

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

The Washboard Union

Rising Star

Shawn Austin

Jade Eagleson

Eric Ethridge

Jojo Mason

Sons Of Daughters

MNP Male Artist of the Year

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Female Artist of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

Guylaine Tanguay

Tenille Townes

Single of the Year

“Dive Bar” – Gord Bamford

“Criminal” – Lindsay Ell

“Good Together” – James Barker Band

“Walls Come Down” – Meghan Patrick

“Somebody’s Daughter” – Tenille Townes

Album of the Year

The Journey BNA Vol. 2 – Paul Brandt

New Tattoo – Tim Hicks

State Of Mind – Hunter Brothers

Feels Like That – The Reklaws

The Fall – Dallas Smith

Love A Girl – Tebey

Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award

Gord Bamford

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Guylaine Tanguay

Entertainer of the Year

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

