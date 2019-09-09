Canada
September 9, 2019 4:32 pm
Updated: September 9, 2019 5:26 pm

Elderly woman with dementia found: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph Police

Global News File
A A

Guelph police say a missing elderly woman with dementia has been found safe.

The 92-year-old woman was reported missing from The Elliott Residence on Metcalfe Street at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police were concerned for her wellbeing given her condition.

At around 5 p.m., police sent out a tweet saying the woman was located.

A spokesperson said she did not need to go to the hospital.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph missing woman
Guelph Police
Guelph police missing woman
woman dementia missing guelph

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.