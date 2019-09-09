Elderly woman with dementia found: Guelph police

Guelph police say a missing elderly woman with dementia has been found safe.
The 92-year-old woman was reported missing from The Elliott Residence on Metcalfe Street at around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police were concerned for her wellbeing given her condition.
At around 5 p.m., police sent out a tweet saying the woman was located.
A spokesperson said she did not need to go to the hospital.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.