Elderly woman with dementia found: Guelph police

Guelph police say a missing elderly woman with dementia has been found safe.

The 92-year-old woman was reported missing from The Elliott Residence on Metcalfe Street at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police were concerned for her wellbeing given her condition.

At around 5 p.m., police sent out a tweet saying the woman was located.

A spokesperson said she did not need to go to the hospital.