Man faces assault with a weapon charge after altercation near Hamilton city hall: police

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a fight near Hamilton city hall overnight Sunday.

Police say the altercation involved a small group of men near Main Street West and escalated into an assault with a knife.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News that a man got into a verbal argument with another individual who was with some other people.

“After words were exchanged, the lone man left the scene,” said Stewart. “He returned a short time later and assaulted the victim.”

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested and is facing three charges, two for breach of probation and one for assault with a weapon.

Police have ruled out a connection with any of the protests taking place on Saturday mornings.

In recent months, Hamilton’s city hall has been the meeting place for protests related to Pride Hamilton as well as ongoing far-right protests on Saturdays.

