Mike’s Monday Outlook: Soggy September continues

Looking back, it seems appropriate September started off on a rainy note. Winnipeg saw almost half the rain it typically sees this month fall in the first 48 hours.

Even though the rain totals were small, Winnipeg managed to register rain for the first five days and it looks like week two of this month could look similar.

This week looked like a rainy one already as of last week. While no special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, they did tweet about the upcoming rain. Tweeting about rainfall totals for the next six days isn’t the norm for the weather office, but is a good sign there was model agreement in this upcoming rain event.

A wet start to next week, and in particular for southern Manitoba. 25-50 mm of rain is expected by Thursday morning, with 70+ mm total possible near the American border. Forecasts here: https://t.co/dJ2YEO620D @MBGovAg @AAFC_Canada #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/pw5oyBBYG1 — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) September 6, 2019

Monday is here and the rain is coming. It will move across southern Manitoba Monday and into Monday night. Rain is expected to start later in the day in Winnipeg and last into the morning hours.

Rainfall totals from this system look like they’ll be close to what was predicted last week, in the 10-20 mm range for pretty much all of southern Manitoba.

This will be just round one for rainfall this week. More rain is coming on Thursday and into Friday as a system will develop south of the border and move into the region later in the week. This system looks like it will bring even more rain than what is expected for Monday/Tuesday.

You can look forward to a cloudy week with plenty of rain on the way, especially just before the weekend.