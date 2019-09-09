Weather
September 9, 2019 1:55 pm

Mike’s Monday Outlook: Soggy September continues

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Bird River, Manitoba.

Cliff Hanna/submitted
Looking back, it seems appropriate September started off on a rainy note. Winnipeg saw almost half the rain it typically sees this month fall in the first 48 hours.

Rainfall throughout Sept. 2019 in Winnipeg.

Global News

Even though the rain totals were small, Winnipeg managed to register rain for the first five days and it looks like week two of this month could look similar.
This week looked like a rainy one already as of last week. While no special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, they did tweet about the upcoming rain. Tweeting about rainfall totals for the next six days isn’t the norm for the weather office, but is a good sign there was model agreement in this upcoming rain event.

Monday is here and the rain is coming. It will move across southern Manitoba Monday and into Monday night. Rain is expected to start later in the day in Winnipeg and last into the morning hours.

Rainfall totals from this system look like they’ll be close to what was predicted last week, in the 10-20 mm range for pretty much all of southern Manitoba.

GEM model showing expected rainfall totals for southern MB from Sept. 9, 2019.

Global News

This will be just round one for rainfall this week. More rain is coming on Thursday and into Friday as a system will develop south of the border and move into the region later in the week. This system looks like it will bring even more rain than what is expected for Monday/Tuesday.

You can look forward to a cloudy week with plenty of rain on the way, especially just before the weekend.

Winnipeg\’s 5 day forecast from Sept 9, 2019.

Global News

