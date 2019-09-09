Crime
Man charged with arson after residential fire in Georgetown: police

Halton police arrested a man in Georgetown after a small residential fire Sunday night.

A 62-year-old man has been charged after a small fire at a residence in Georgetown on Sunday night.

Halton regional police (HRPS) say the fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night from a home on Greystone Crescent.

Halton Hills fire, who responded to the fire, believe the home may have been tampered with, citing evidence of solvents being splashed near a window on the side of the house.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

Police say they arrested a “person of interest” about half an hour later not far from the scene. He’s been charged with one count of arson.

Investigators from the Halton police’s forensic unit have taken over the case.

