Busy east-end Toronto intersection closed for streetcar track replacement

The City of Toronto says the intersection Queen Street East and Kingston Road/Eastern Avenue will be closed Monday for two months as crews work on streetcar track replacement.

The busy east-end Beaches area will see a full closure until early November, officials said.

The City and the TTC said the work is needed to “complete important state-of-good-repair construction to streetcar and other transportation infrastructure.”

City officials said the work will include replacing streetcar tracks, upgrade overhead streetcar wires, make the eastbound streetcar platform accessible, and make improvements to the road and sidewalk.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Queen Street East will be closed to through traffic between Coxwell Avenue and Woodbine Avenue. There will be local access on Queen Street East from Coxwell Avenue to just west of Orchard Park Boulevard and from Lark Street to Woodbine Avenue.

Kingston Road will be closed at Woodbine Avenue to through traffic. Local access will be available from Lark Street to Woodbine Avenue.

Eastern Avenue will be closed at Coxwell Avenue to through traffic. Local access will be available from Coxwell Avenue to Queen Street East.