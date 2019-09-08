Body of a man found in the St. Lawrence River
The body of a man was found in the St. Lawrence River near Contrecoeur on Saturday morning.
The identity of the man has not yet been determined, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
At 11:30 a.m., police were called to the scene after a call to 911.
An SQ spokesperson said the body might belong to a man who fell off his boat in the La Prairie Basin on Sept. 1.
The Canadian Armed Forces and the SQ had been searching for a week.
