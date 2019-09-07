Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of west-central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Yellowhead County on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“The thunderstorm is located 30 km northwest of Hinton and is moving to the east at 20 km/h,” the weather agency said on its website.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of Clearwater County.

A number of other areas in western Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Saturday afternoon.

