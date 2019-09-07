Man dies after being ejected from car, say Quebec police

A man in his sixties died Friday night in Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford, Montérégie after his car drifted off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the single-vehicle collision occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Route 241, near Cleary ramp.

Officials said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was launched out of his car on impact.

According to Sgt. Louis-Phillipe Bibeau of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), driver malaise or fatigue are suspected to have caused the crash.

Bibeau said the man showed no vital signs when emergency services arrived on scene.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— With files from the Canadian Press