September 7, 2019 10:52 am
Updated: September 7, 2019 10:57 am

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting outside Richmond Hill restaurant, police say

York police said officers received reports of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

York Regional Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Richmond Hill late Friday.

Police said officers received a call at 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7.

A 27-year-old man who had been shot was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, investigators said.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

