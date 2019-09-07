Man in life-threatening condition after shooting outside Richmond Hill restaurant, police say

York Regional Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Richmond Hill late Friday.
Police said officers received a call at 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7.
A 27-year-old man who had been shot was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, investigators said.
Police have not provided a suspect description.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
SHOOTING – Police presence in the area of Bayview Ave, north of Hwy 7 following a shooting at a restaurant at 9019 Bayview Ave. One man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigation ongoing.
— York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2019
