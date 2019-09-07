Man in life-threatening condition after shooting outside Richmond Hill restaurant, police say

York Regional Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Richmond Hill late Friday.

Police said officers received a call at 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in armed extortion investigation allegedly fired shots at Vaughan law office

A 27-year-old man who had been shot was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, investigators said.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING – Police presence in the area of Bayview Ave, north of Hwy 7 following a shooting at a restaurant at 9019 Bayview Ave. One man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigation ongoing. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2019

WATCH: (Sept. 1) Man dead in shooting outside Mississauga restaurant