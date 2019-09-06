Lake Country police asking for public’s help in mobile home arson investigation

A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country earlier this week was arson-caused, and now police are asking for public assistance.

The home went up in flames on Wednesday night, shortly after 9 p.m., following reports of fire along the 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway.

Police say when officers arrived, the Lake Country Fire Department was already on scene, battling the fully engulfed trailer.

READ MORE: Fire destroys mobile home in Lake Country

On Friday, police said evidence gathered to date revealed arson to be the fire’s cause, adding it was not a random act.

“A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“Investigators are working to identify this vehicle and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 25, 2019): Vernon man sentenced for series of arsons

Police say investigators will be in the area throughout the next few days, canvassing for video and looking for witnesses.

The RCMP added the property owner was out of town at the time of the fire, and that no one was hurt.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.