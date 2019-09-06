Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song “Homecoming Queen?”

WOW!

Kelsea Ballerini really opens up with this song and addresses some hard things, for women. What a great song! So raw. So beautiful. So honest.

But what if I told you the world wouldn’t end

If you started showing what’s under your skin

What if you let ’em all in on the lie?

Even the homecoming queen cries

@KelseaBallerini has somehow ruined my makeup and made my week all in one go. This song is amazing 😭😍 #homecomingqueen pic.twitter.com/NYW1LaVXDC — nicollebairsto (@nicollebairsto) September 5, 2019