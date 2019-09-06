Country Music
September 6, 2019 5:14 pm

Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song “Homecoming Queen?”

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Kelsea Ballerini performs at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

WOW!

Kelsea Ballerini really opens up with this song and addresses some hard things, for women. What a great song! So raw. So beautiful. So honest.

But what if I told you the world wouldn’t end
If you started showing what’s under your skin
What if you let ’em all in on the lie?
Even the homecoming queen cries

 
