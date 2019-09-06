51-year-old facing sex offence charges following OPP, Kingston police search warrant

Lennox and Addington OPP and Kingston police’s internet child exploitation unit arrested a 51-year-old person following a raid at a Kingston home on Friday.

OPP would not release many details about the raid but said both local and provincial police executed a search warrant at a west-end Kingston home around noon on Friday.

OPP then arrested a 51-year-old unidentified person and charged them with sexual assault, voyeurism, publication of intimate images without consent and two counts of breach probation.

Police are holding the person in custody for a bail hearing.

OPP said there is no concern for public safety and have not released any more details about the incident at this time.

