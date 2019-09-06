Visitations, funeral announced for London boy who died of medical emergency on 1st day of school

A funeral will be held Monday for the 11-year-old London boy who died after suffering a medical emergency on the first day of class at Cedar Hollow Public School.

According to an obituary, Alex Le “loved playing sports and video games” and “collected twigs and pebbles from his outdoor adventures.”

Le will be missed by his parents Minh and Abigail Le and his older brother Aidan, as well as “his extended family and many friends,” it continued.

READ MORE: Child dies after medical emergency at London’s Cedar Hollow P.S.

Visitations are set for Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Monday.

The family asks that those who wish to make a donation give to the London Health Sciences Centre’s Children’s Health Foundation.

On Thursday, officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) confirmed that a child had died following a medical emergency at Cedar Hollow Public School on Tuesday.

Administration at the school on Cedarhollow Boulevard, off Fanshawe Park Road East between Highbury Avenue North and Clarke Road, sent a letter home to parents with students on Wednesday notifying them of the situation.

The letter described Le as “a well-liked student, who was athletic, energetic, caring and a friend to all.”

It went on to state that a traumatic events response team had been set up to offer support for staff and students.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham and Jess Brady.