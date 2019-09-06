Dwight Ball
September 6, 2019 11:45 am

N.L. cabinet shuffle moves former provincial Speaker to environment file

By Staff The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party Leader Dwight Ball, joined by members of his cabinet, Gerry Byrne, left to right, Perry Trimper, Eddie Joyce, Andrew Parsons and Siobahn Coady, speaks with the media after being sworn in as the province's 13th premier at Government House, in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015.

The Canadian Press/Paul Daly
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball shuffled his cabinet in St. John’s this morning, moving the former provincial Speaker to a cabinet position.

Perry Trimper, who represents Labrador’s Lake Melville district, has become minister of municipal affairs and environment, a role he held before becoming Speaker in 2017.

The environment file had been held by Lisa Dempster, also minister of children, seniors and social development, after the former environment minister lost his seat in this spring’s election.

Ball’s Liberals were re-elected as a minority government in May, winning 20 of a possible 40 seats.

The deputy Speaker, Liberal Scott Reid, will assume the Speaker role until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Two other ministers also switched roles in Friday’s shuffle.

Christopher Mitchelmore was named minister of advanced education, skills and labour and Bernard Davis became minister of tourism, culture, industry and innovation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

