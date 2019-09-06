N.L. cabinet shuffle moves former provincial Speaker to environment file

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball shuffled his cabinet in St. John’s this morning, moving the former provincial Speaker to a cabinet position.

Perry Trimper, who represents Labrador’s Lake Melville district, has become minister of municipal affairs and environment, a role he held before becoming Speaker in 2017.

The environment file had been held by Lisa Dempster, also minister of children, seniors and social development, after the former environment minister lost his seat in this spring’s election.

Ball’s Liberals were re-elected as a minority government in May, winning 20 of a possible 40 seats.

The deputy Speaker, Liberal Scott Reid, will assume the Speaker role until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Two other ministers also switched roles in Friday’s shuffle.

Christopher Mitchelmore was named minister of advanced education, skills and labour and Bernard Davis became minister of tourism, culture, industry and innovation.