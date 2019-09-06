Police asking for assistance in locating missing Kitchener man

Waterloo Regional Police say they are concerned for the well-being of a 53-year-old Kitchener man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Timothy Hoch was last seen at a gas station on King Street East.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair. Hoch was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark jeans and brown shoes.

He may be driving a beige 2009 Volkswagen Routan minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

