September 6, 2019 9:57 am

Police asking for assistance in locating missing Kitchener man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police say Timothy Hoch has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are concerned for the well-being of a 53-year-old Kitchener man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Timothy Hoch was last seen at a gas station on King Street East.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair. Hoch was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark jeans and brown shoes.

He may be driving a beige 2009 Volkswagen Routan minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

