2 injured after 3 tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: OPP

Two drivers were taken to hospital after three tractor-trailers were involved in a chain-reaction collision on Hwy. 401 near Brighton early Friday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the eastbound lanes near County Road 26 where road construction was taking place just east of Brighton.

Collision involving 3 Tractor Trailers has closed both E/B lanes of #Hwy401 east of #Brighton. Two drivers were taken to area hospital. One driver sustained serious injuries. #NthldOPP has charged a driver from Quebec with Careless Driving. Hwy is closed to allow for cleanup^kj pic.twitter.com/D1bTnjugjK — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) September 6, 2019

One transport truck rear-ended a transport that had slowed or stopped due to construction, then a second transport collided with the first, OPP said.

Two drivers were taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, one of them with serious injuries, OPP said.

A driver from Quebec has been charged with careless driving, according to an OPP tweet. No other details have been released.

One of the eastbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m., police said.

All lanes were reopened around 10:40 a.m.

