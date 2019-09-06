Traffic
September 6, 2019 9:59 am
Updated: September 6, 2019 10:47 am

2 injured after 3 tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after three transport trucks collided on Highway 401 near Brighton early Friday.

Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough
Two drivers were taken to hospital after three tractor-trailers were involved in a chain-reaction collision on Hwy. 401 near Brighton early Friday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the eastbound lanes near County Road 26 where road construction was taking place just east of Brighton.

One transport truck rear-ended a transport that had slowed or stopped due to construction, then a second transport collided with the first, OPP said.

Two drivers were taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, one of them with serious injuries, OPP said.

A driver from Quebec has been charged with careless driving, according to an OPP tweet. No other details have been released.

One of the eastbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m., police said.

All lanes were reopened around 10:40 a.m.

WATCH (Aug. 23): 6 in hospital following collision on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

