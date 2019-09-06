Crime
September 6, 2019 1:20 am

Merritt RCMP seek more victims of violent offender after arrest

By Online Journalist  Global News

Sevim "Sebastian" Zakuti, seen in an undated police handout photo.

Merritt RCMP
A A

Merritt RCMP want to speak to more potential victims of a violent offender who was arrested Thursday.

Police say they have been working with “vulnerable members of the local community” who reported several incidents involving a man who arrived in Merritt in early August.

Those witnesses were “fearful to go on the record with what they had seen,” but police were later able to advance their investigation.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Vancouver

On Wednesday, several charges were approved against 40-year-old Sevim “Sebastian” Zakuti, including forcible confinement, sexual assault and uttering threats.

He also faces numerous firearms offences, including sexual assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Zakuti was arrested in the Lower Mainland early Thursday morning.

WATCH: (June 4, 2018) Shocking behaviour in court during dangerous offender hearing

RCMP say Zakuti was also recently seen in the Kamloops and North Okanagan areas, and commonly drives high end luxury cars registered in B.C. and Ontario.

Police have released pictures of Zakuti and his tattoos in the hopes that more victims come forward if haven’t already done so.

68107_ZAKUTI__Sevim_dragon

Tattoos on Sevim “Sebastian” Zakuti, shown in an undated police handout photo.

Merritt RCMP
68108_ZAKUTI__Sevim_lion

Tattoos on Sevim “Sebastian” Zakuti, shown in an undated police handout photo.

Merritt RCMP

“Investigators know that there are several other individuals that who were victimized by Zakuti,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a release.

“RCMP investigators would like to acknowledge the individuals who were willing to come forward and share what happened to them.”

Anyone who has been victimized by Zakuti or has any other information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Merritt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Charges
Crime
Firearms
Merritt
Merritt RCMP
merritt violent man
merritt violent offender
Sevim "Sebastian" Zakuti
sevim zakuti
Sexual Assault
Violent Offender

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.