Merritt RCMP seek more victims of violent offender after arrest

Merritt RCMP want to speak to more potential victims of a violent offender who was arrested Thursday.

Police say they have been working with “vulnerable members of the local community” who reported several incidents involving a man who arrived in Merritt in early August.

Those witnesses were “fearful to go on the record with what they had seen,” but police were later able to advance their investigation.

On Wednesday, several charges were approved against 40-year-old Sevim “Sebastian” Zakuti, including forcible confinement, sexual assault and uttering threats.

He also faces numerous firearms offences, including sexual assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Zakuti was arrested in the Lower Mainland early Thursday morning.

RCMP say Zakuti was also recently seen in the Kamloops and North Okanagan areas, and commonly drives high end luxury cars registered in B.C. and Ontario.

Police have released pictures of Zakuti and his tattoos in the hopes that more victims come forward if haven’t already done so.

“Investigators know that there are several other individuals that who were victimized by Zakuti,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a release.

“RCMP investigators would like to acknowledge the individuals who were willing to come forward and share what happened to them.”

Anyone who has been victimized by Zakuti or has any other information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Merritt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.