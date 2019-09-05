Fire on Fountain Street leaves one person in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after an apartment complex fire late this afternoon.

Winnipeg fire crews say they responded to a call of a blaze in the 200 block of Fountain Street around 5 p.m.

Once on scene, they found four people leaning out of windows on the second floor.

Firefighters used ladders on the ground to rescue them.

At the same time, crews launched an offensive attack and entered the building where they found someone unconscious.

That person was rescued from the building and taken to hospital in critical condition.

One other person was assessed on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control about 50 minutes after the crews arrived,

There are no damage estimates or a cause of the fire at this time.