Stage 4 water restrictions south of Mission Creek to remain until further notice

The Stage 4 water restrictions that were suddenly placed on all properties south of Mission Creek will remain in place until further notice, the City of Kelowna announced on Thursday.

The restrictions came into effect late Wednesday following a mechanical failure at the Eldorado pump station, and were expected to end sometime Thursday evening.

The city says Stage 4 restrictions prohibits the use of supplied water for the following purposes:

Lawn and aesthetic garden watering including automatic sprinkler systems and hand-held watering

Cleaning outdoor surfaces including driveways, decks, patios and artificial turf

Washing vehicles, boats, ATVs and any other form of automobiles

Filling or refilling pools, garden ponds or any other form of water features

Watering food gardens, fruit trees and shrubs

“The restrictions ensure that our water supply continues to be available for indoor use and remains safe and clean for consumption,” the city said in a press release.

“Affected residents and businesses may only use water indoors as needed for drinking, cooking and sanitary purposes during this time.”

The city added that residents with programmable irrigation systems are asked to adjust their timer or use the rain delay function to ensure irrigation does not take place during this time.

It added water restriction stages run from normal through to Stage 4.

Meanwhile, the rest of city’s utility customers are under Stage 1 water restrictions. Under Stage 1, properties with an odd number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while those with an even address number can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.