September 5, 2019 4:57 pm

School board defends book pictured on Brampton principal’s desk after online uproar

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press

Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School posted this photo on Twitter Tuesday.

Twitter / @CardinalAmbro
A Toronto-area Catholic school board says an online firestorm that erupted after a book on how to teach black students was photographed on a principal’s desk stems from a misunderstanding over the book’s contents.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says the book, titled “The Guide for White Women Who Teach Black Boys,” has a provocative title but is actually a helpful resource on tackling racial and cultural oppression in education.

Michelle Coutinho, the board’s principal of equity and inclusive education, says such materials are a particularly useful reference given how diverse the student population is in the district and at that specific school.

The controversy emerged this week after a Brampton high school, Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School, posted a photo of its new principal on Twitter.

The photo, which shows the book on her desk, set off heated debate, with some suggesting it was a sign of racism or incompetence, or a prop meant to bolster the school’s image.

The image was also shared on Instagram by 6ixBuzzTV, a popular account with roughly 1.2 million followers.

