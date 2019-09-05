School board defends book pictured on Brampton principal’s desk after online uproar

A Toronto-area Catholic school board says an online firestorm that erupted after a book on how to teach black students was photographed on a principal’s desk stems from a misunderstanding over the book’s contents.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says the book, titled “The Guide for White Women Who Teach Black Boys,” has a provocative title but is actually a helpful resource on tackling racial and cultural oppression in education.

READ MORE: Jewish group criticizes sign at Mississauga school that references testing on Palestinian prisoners

Michelle Coutinho, the board’s principal of equity and inclusive education, says such materials are a particularly useful reference given how diverse the student population is in the district and at that specific school.

The controversy emerged this week after a Brampton high school, Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School, posted a photo of its new principal on Twitter.

READ MORE: Mississauga elementary school principal charged with fraud after $30K allegedly unaccounted for

The photo, which shows the book on her desk, set off heated debate, with some suggesting it was a sign of racism or incompetence, or a prop meant to bolster the school’s image.

The image was also shared on Instagram by 6ixBuzzTV, a popular account with roughly 1.2 million followers.

Cardinal Ambrozic extends a warm welcome to Ms. Battaglini, our new Principal. We are excited to have her join our community. Looking forward to a fantastic year with her leadership. pic.twitter.com/MoB5nRpkRr — CardinalAmbrozic CSS (@CardinalAmbro) September 3, 2019