Surrey RCMP release images of suspect vehicle in brazen daylight shooting

Surrey RCMP has released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting in Fraser Heights earlier this week.

Shots rang out in the 15900 block of 111 Avenue just before 5 p.m., leaving two men injured. Police believe the attack was targeted.

Update: police release photo of a suspect vehicle (black Dodge Journey) involved in Monday's shooting in Fraser Heights. Anyone with info about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP or @SolveCrime. pic.twitter.com/Wl18VeURGt — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 5, 2019

Police have now released a photo of a black Dodge Journey believed to be associated with the shooting.

On Wednesday, RCMP issued a warning that one of the targets of the shooting, 35-year-old Thomas Gabriel Saul, was a risk to public safety.

Saul, who police say is based in New Westminster, escaped death just two weeks earlier during another targeted shooting in Burnaby on Aug. 21.

Police are warning the public against interactions with 35 year-old Thomas Gabriel Saul of New Westminter. He has been the target of recent shootings, including yesterday's shooting in Fraser Heights and an Aug 21 shooting in Burnaby. pic.twitter.com/aOsNz6j3cc — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 4, 2019

Tuesday’s shooting, which took place across the street from a daycare in broad daylight, shocked and angered the neighbourhood.

The Surrey RCMP said Wednesday that its Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team would be in the area on Thursday to speak with affected residents, and would bring victim services workers alongside officers to provide support.

