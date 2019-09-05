Surrey RCMP release images of suspect vehicle in brazen daylight shooting

Surrey shooting
Surrey RCMP has released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting in Fraser Heights earlier this week.

Shots rang out in the 15900 block of 111 Avenue just before 5 p.m., leaving two men injured. Police believe the attack was targeted.

Police have now released a photo of a black Dodge Journey believed to be associated with the shooting.

A suspect vehicle police say is linked to a shooting in Fraser Heights on Tuesday.

Global News

On Wednesday, RCMP issued a warning that one of the targets of the shooting, 35-year-old Thomas Gabriel Saul, was a risk to public safety.

Saul, who police say is based in New Westminster, escaped death just two weeks earlier during another targeted shooting in Burnaby on Aug. 21.

Tuesday’s shooting, which took place across the street from a daycare in broad daylight, shocked and angered the neighbourhood.

The Surrey RCMP said Wednesday that its Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team would be in the area on Thursday to speak with affected residents, and would bring victim services workers alongside officers to provide support.

