Hamilton police arrest armed suspect and recover stolen bike from 2015

A 24-year-old Hamilton man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to evade police on a bicycle he stole in 2015.

Investigators say the man was seen by a police officer on Wednesday afternoon who recognized him as a “wanted party” for failing to attend a court date.

When the officer approached the man, who was repairing a bike near Victoria Avenue South and Main Street East, the suspect rode off on the bike, police say.

After a short foot chase, the suspect engaged in an “altercation” with the officer and allegedly attempted to “access” a knife, police say.

With the assistance of fellow officers, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

Investigators later learned the bicycle he was riding was reported stolen in June of 2015. The suspect is facing assault resisting arrest, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and charges related to a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives have since identified the owner of the bike since it was registered with police prior to the 2015 theft, and are making attempts to return it.

