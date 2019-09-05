Middlesex OPP lay more than 100 traffic charges over Labour Day weekend

It was a busy Labour Day long weekend for officers with the Middlesex County OPP.

Police say they laid more than 100 charges over the late summer holiday, with the majority of offences going to drivers caught speeding.

Const. Chad Murray told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that one that case that stood out was a driver charged with stunt driving who was clocked going 170 km/h.

“There were three children in that motor vehicle unbuckled,” Murray said.

Murray added that it is always discouraging to see such a high number of charges being laid, “particularly on a long weekend when we are very open about being out there and having a stronger-than-normal presence.”

Elsewhere in the province, OPP laid 263 distracted driving-related charges and more than 5,000 speeding charges during the holiday weekend.

A total of 8,179 traffic charges were laid in Ontario.