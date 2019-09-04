Hamilton police issue fewer traffic tickets on Labour Day long weekend compared to Civic Holiday

Hamilton police are boasting better numbers from their latest long weekend traffic enforcement blitz compared to the previous long weekend.

The service thanked drivers on social media as the number of speeding tickets issued on the Labour Day long weekend decreased by more than 100 compared to the August long weekend.

Police say a total of 251 speeding tickets were issued over the three days, between Friday and Saturday, better than the 375 handed out during the Aug. 2 long weekend.

“Thanks to all the responsible drivers in #HamOnt that took the time to drive safely,” Hamilton police said in a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon.

The overall traffic violation numbers were better for the weekend as well. In total, 298 tickets, which included distracted and hazardous driving violations, were issued compared to the 425 total tickets issued in early August.

Recently, the city has undertaken a number of new initiatives to tackle speeding as well as aggressive and distracted driving by implementing the Vision Zero program, aimed at reducing pedestrian and cycling deaths.

In June, city councillors voted to allow parking on Aberdeen Avenue which reduced live traffic lanes from four to two, and in July, council introduced a 40 km/h limit to “minor” and “collector” roadways within neighbourhoods.

The City of Hamilton says it receives about 700 complaints each year about speeding and aggressive driving on residential streets.

