September 4, 2019 3:30 pm
Updated: September 4, 2019 3:31 pm

Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton signs with Minnesota Timberwolves: reports

Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton beats Ohio State's Luther Muhammad (1) to a rebound during the first half of a first round men's college basketball game against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dartmouth’s own Lindell Wigginton has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA’s Kevin Smith and the league, the rookie free agent, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft in June, signed with the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

In the days that followed the draft, Wigginton signed a summer league deal with the NBA-champion Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 7.4 points per game on 33.3 per cent shooting in five games in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old played in 25 games for his sophomore campaign with the Iowa State Cyclones. He averaged 13.5 points per game and also averaged four rebounds and two assists.

His efforts saw him earn the Big12 Sixth Man of the Year award and was also named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team.

Wigginton declared for the draft as an early entrant this spring.

