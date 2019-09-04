Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man was charged with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint after a motorcyclist allegedly fell off his motorcycle, restarted it and left the area driving in an erratic manner.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision north of Peterborough, OPP say

Officers eventually found the vehicle.

Kyle Baker, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 7.

WATCH: Woman trapped in rollover near Grafton