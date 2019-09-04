Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes
A Cavan-Monaghan Township man was charged with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint after a motorcyclist allegedly fell off his motorcycle, restarted it and left the area driving in an erratic manner.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision north of Peterborough, OPP say
Officers eventually found the vehicle.
Kyle Baker, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
- Two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 7.
WATCH: Woman trapped in rollover near Grafton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.