Crime
September 4, 2019 11:44 am

Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a motorcyclist with impaired driving on Tuesday.

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man was charged with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint after a motorcyclist allegedly fell off his motorcycle, restarted it and left the area driving in an erratic manner.

Officers eventually found the vehicle.

Kyle Baker, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.
  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
  • Two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 7.

