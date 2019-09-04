Charges laid against student in Guelph high school stabbing: police

Guelph police say charges have been laid against a 17-year-old student following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened inside the school at College Avenue and Centennial Road at around 3 p.m.

Another student, reportedly in Grade 10, was airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police announced on Wednesday that the victim is now in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a Grade 12 student, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing, which happened on the first day of class between third and fourth period.

The Upper Grand District School Board said its crisis response team will be at College Heights to provide support to any students who require it.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Cameron McKeen at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361.

An update from @gpsmedia following a stabbing at College Heights SS. A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Victim in stable condition. @ugdsb says their crisis response team is offering support to students. pic.twitter.com/UiPDGDdb3S — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) September 4, 2019