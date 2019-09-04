Extensive rehabilitation work underway for Victoria Park in Peterborough

A re-opening date for Victoria Park in Peterborough is still not known as rehabilitation work continues.

On Aug. 27, Peterborough County ordered the park closed, forcing more than 40 people camping in the park since Canada Day to relocate. Many chose the park as a site after the Warming Room homeless shelter closed on June 30.

The county, which owns the park, said the site on Water Street had “deteriorated to the point where it is not suitable for the shared use of the public.” In August, both the county and the City of Peterborough passed new bylaws prohibiting camping in their parks unless a permit is granted. Users without a permit would be considered trespassing and receive fines.

Occupants packed up their belongings on Aug. 27 and most relocated to nearby church properties.

The county said planned maintenance began on Tuesday with barriers installed at all entrances to the park.

“The park remains closed and compliance with the trespassing notice is required until the rehabilitation plan is completed and the park is re-opened,” stated Sheridan Graham, the county’s director of corporate projects and services.

The maintenance tasks include:

Completing a detailed park inspection.

Collecting garbage and debris.

Assessing potential safety risks (e.g. sharp objects).

Performing water fountain maintenance.

Sweeping and cleaning walkways.

Top dressing and re-seeding lawn.

Repairing benches.

Cleaning graffiti from park equipment.

Disinfecting garbage receptacles and other park equipment.

Completing a tree hazard assessment.

The county says the work will take at least two weeks to complete. Once the rehabilitation work is complete, the county will determine the date for the park’s re-opening.

“We appreciate your patience, consideration and co-operation as we rehabilitate and bring it back to a safe and usable park for all to enjoy,” Graham stated in a release.

