City Council September 3, 2019 11:06 pm Peterborough council gets update on police strategic plan progress By Steve Guthrie Videographer Global News ; Peterborough City Council hears of progress of police strategic plan Steve Guthrie / Global Peterborough X - A A + Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error City Council MET-SCAN news Peterborough Police Public Input Red light Cameras Strategic plan Editor's Picks Politics ANALYSIS: Conservatives claim Liberals broke rules with summer spending tour handing out billions Canada What it means when an extremist group is added to Canada's list of terrorist organizations Politics Why Canadian politicians spar over so-called 'facts' — and how to keep track of the truth Features Big pharma paid $151M to doctors, hospitals in 2017-18, but we don't know who got paid or why Lifestyle 'A quiet epidemic': Why so many Canadians experience knee pain Canada 'Take a position': Kashmiri-Canadians urge Canada to lend stronger voice amid lockdown Lifestyle The stigma of more children after one is sick: Why some parents feel guilty
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.