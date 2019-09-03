City Council
September 3, 2019 11:06 pm

Peterborough council gets update on police strategic plan progress

By Videographer  Global News

Peterborough City Council hears of progress of police strategic plan

Steve Guthrie / Global Peterborough
A A
Report an error
City Council
MET-SCAN
news
Peterborough
Police
Public Input
Red light Cameras
Strategic plan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.