Progressive Conservatives hold three ridings in Nova Scotia byelections

Progressive Conservatives won the byelections in three Nova Scotia ridings on Tuesday, which have all been the party’s long-time seats.

The vote took place in the Cape Breton ridings of Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and in the southwestern mainland riding of Argyle-Barrington.

Colton LeBlanc (PC), Brian Comer (PC), and Murray Ryan (PC) will the next MLAs for Argyle-Barrington, Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and Northside-Westmount consecutively.

Seven candidates were nominated for the Northside-Westmount, including Danny Laffin (Independent) who was replaced by Murray Ryan (PC) a few weeks ago.

Tory Leader Tim Houston offered little explanation on Aug. 14 when he dropped Laffin as the PC candidate.

Live results for the ridings continue to be tracked on the Elections Nova Scotia website, with the PC candidates leading in all three.

The byelections became necessary after three Tory members of the legislature, Chris d’Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod, stepped down to run for the Conservatives in the upcoming federal election.

