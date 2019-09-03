Missing Peterborough teen believed to be in Toronto area: police

Peterborough police continue to search for a missing teenager who they now believe may be in the Toronto area.

Elio Rustage-Baker, 19, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 25 around noon in the area of Victoria Park on Water Street in Peterborough. Last Tuesday, his mother Jessica Rustage-Johnson, told media that Elio had been camping at the park prior to the area being vacated due to new bylaws in place to prohibit camping.

READ MORE: Campers leaving tent city at Victoria Park in Peterborough

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Police Service say they believe the teenager to be in the Toronto area and may also be using a red bicycle.

Eli is described as 5-foot-8, 110 lbs. with a thin build, short dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, grey hoodie, running shoes and carrying a purple/black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca

WATCH: Tent city campers in Peterborough face new rules, deadline at church site