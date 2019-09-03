Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region, Guelph area

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and the Guelph area with some rough weather anticipated for Tuesday evening.

The weather office says the main threats are wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Cambridge woman arrested in stolen vehicle case after suspect flees police on foot

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the road, according to Environment Canada.

The agency is also urging residents to go indoors when they see lightning.

WATCH: (Aug. 19, 2019) Backstreet Boys forced to cancel show due to thunderstorms

The thunderstorm watch impacts all of southwestern Ontario as well, including Wellington County.