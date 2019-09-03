Weapons, drugs seized after search in Amherst, N.S.: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say they seized drugs and weapons after a conducting a search at a residence in Amherst, N.S., on Friday.

Police say they arrested a woman as a result of the search and seized an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, Ritalin, clonazepam, lorazepam, cannabis and cocaine as they search the home and a vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia, cash, illegal tobacco, weapons, soft body armour and other property were also seized, RCMP said.

The Mounties say the 30-year-old woman is now facing multiple charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking for various drugs and possession of illegal tobacco.

She has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 7.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.