Suspended driver charged with flight from police in Peterborough
A man already suspended from driving is accused of fleeing from police following an incident Sunday night in Peterborough.
Peterborough Police Service says around 8:15 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle travelling with an expired licence plate. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the intersection of London and Water streets. The vehicle continued driving until finally coming to a stop in a Hunter Street East parking lot, where a vehicle stop was conducted.
As a result of the investigation, Michael Gordon Waterman, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Flight from a peace officer
- Breach of probation
- Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on its plate
- Failure to stop when signalled or requested to do so by a police officer
- Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Driving while under suspension
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.
