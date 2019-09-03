Crime
Suspended driver charged with flight from police in Peterborough

A Peterborough man is charged with flight from police while driving while suspended.

A man already suspended from driving is accused of fleeing from police following an incident Sunday night in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Service says around 8:15 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle travelling with an expired licence plate. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the intersection of London and Water streets. The vehicle continued driving until finally coming to a stop in a Hunter Street East parking lot, where a vehicle stop was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Gordon Waterman, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Breach of probation
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on its plate
  • Failure to stop when signalled or requested to do so by a police officer
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Driving while under suspension

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

