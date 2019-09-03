Nova Scotia byelections
September 3, 2019 10:01 am
Updated: September 3, 2019 10:02 am

Progressive Conservatives try to hold three ridings in Nova Scotia byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press

Polls are open Tuesday in byelections in three Nova Scotia ridings.

Polls are open Tuesday in byelections in three Nova Scotia ridings, including one where the Progressive Conservatives replaced their candidate just a few weeks ago.

The vote is taking place in the Cape Breton ridings of Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and in the southwestern mainland riding of Argyle-Barrington.

Tory Leader Tim Houston offered little explanation on Aug. 14 when he dropped Danny Laffin as the candidate in Northside-Westmount.

Houston replaced him with Murray Ryan, while Laffin is now listed as an Independent candidate.

The byelections became necessary after three Tory members of the legislature, Chris d’Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod, stepped down to run for the Conservatives in the upcoming federal election.

The polls close at 8 p.m.

