Regina police looking for suspect after man found with serious injuries

Regina police say they’re looking for a suspect involved in an assault using a weapon.

Officers received a report of an injured man in the 1600 block of Toronto Street and found him at about 12:20 a.m.

EMS transported the man to hospital with “serious injuries.”

No further details have been provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).