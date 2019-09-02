Crime
September 2, 2019 12:41 pm

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted by stranger at public pool in Toronto, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.

Toronto police are investigating after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a public swimming pool on Sunday.

Investigators say the girl was at the pool in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road with friends when a man she didn’t know approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They say the man then continued to follow the girl around the pool.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

He is described as five feet, 11 inches tall with a skinny build and black hair.

Officers are also asking witnesses to come forward.

– With files from Ryan Rocca

