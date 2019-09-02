Girl allegedly sexually assaulted by stranger at public pool in Toronto, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a public swimming pool on Sunday.

Investigators say the girl was at the pool in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road with friends when a man she didn’t know approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They say the man then continued to follow the girl around the pool.

READ MORE: Man charged after 2 teens allegedly sexually assaulted at Scarborough mall: police

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

He is described as five feet, 11 inches tall with a skinny build and black hair.

Officers are also asking witnesses to come forward.

– With files from Ryan Rocca