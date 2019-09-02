Sports
September 2, 2019 11:21 am

Jays reinstate Richard from injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
ATLANTA – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated left-hander Clayton Richard from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Richard, who hasn’t pitched since July 13, has been limited to just 10 starts (45 1/3 innings) this season.

Richard missed the first eight weeks of the season with a stress reaction in his right knee, and the last seven weeks with a left lat strain.

The 35-year-old is 1-5 with a 5.96 earned-run average with Toronto.

The Blue Jays also announced Monday that left-hander Thomas Pannone was recalled from triple-A.

The announcements came before Toronto opened an interleague series in Atlanta Monday afternoon.

