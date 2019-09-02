Villeray stabbing sends man in his 80s to hospital

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after he was attacked on Monday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the victim was stabbed in his upper body around 8:50 a.m. on de Bordeaux Street near Jean-Talon Street.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, according to police.

READ MORE: 61-year-old driver dead after being found unconscious on Lachapelle Bridge

Police say they arrested a man in his 70s not far from the scene. He is being questioned by investigators.

Investigators are in the area and they are going door to door to speak to potential witnesses.

De Bordeaux Street is closed between Jean-Talon and Everett streets.

An investigation is underway.