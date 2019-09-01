Canada
September 1, 2019 2:53 pm

Selkirk Avenue homes evacuated as fire engulfs vacant house

By Reporter  Global News

A Selkirk Avenue house on fire, late Friday afternoon.

Scott Duarte / Global News
Fire officials are investigating a blaze in the city’s north end.

Crews were called to a vacant two-story house in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue, just before 6 p.m. last night.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure, forcing crews to fight over an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No occupants were found inside the home and neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire
Fire evacuation
north end fire
Selkirk Avenue
Vacant House
WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

