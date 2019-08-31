As first day of school nears, B.C. police remind motorists to slow down

As the first day of school nears, law enforcement agencies throughout the province are reminding motorists to slow down in school zones.

“Drivers, please be extra vigilant at this time of year as children make their way to school on side roads, as well as in the school zones,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Your caution might save a life.”

West noted that officers will be “making the rounds to the school zones enforcing the 30 km/h school zone speed limit.”

He said fines start at $196 and range up to $253 for speeding in a school zone, adding that if you are found to be speeding excessively, “then the fine is up to $483 and impoundment of your vehicle.”

In North Vancouver, RCMP. Supt. Ghalib Bhayani said officers will be watching for speeders, and they won’t be handing out warnings.

The school zone limit is in effect on school days.

Coquitlam RCMP say they will visit more than a dozen school zones during the first week of school, then more schools in the second week.

“Traffic is always an important issue for people in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, but we’d like everyone to understand it’s not just ‘other people’ who are the problem,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “We could all improve.

“We’re encouraging drivers to bring their best driving behaviours for back-to-school and to be open to developing new and better habits in the future.”

Kelowna RCMP Const. Lesley Smith cautioned motorists to be “alert and watchful for children on the road.”

“Slow down and drive carefully through the school zones as our members will be out in full force ensuring everyone obeys the traffic laws and our kids remain safe.”

According to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, every year 370 children are injured in crashes while walking, cycling or skateboarding and six are killed throughout the province.

The most frequently reported child pedestrian activity that results in injury or death is crossing at an intersection; second is running onto the road.

“Drivers and students are also reminded to put away their electronic gadgets and concentrate on the road when driving or walking across the street,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Take precaution when entering a parking lot and be aware of stopped vehicles, as they may be yielding to pedestrians.”

Along with students heading back to school, scores of school buses throughout the region will also be out and about.

Police say vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing. The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $368.

“The North Okanagan traffic services section is committed to increasing road-user safety, while decreasing the number of collisions at high-frequency locations within the North Okanagan,” said Sgt. Steve Kings.

Police tips for students:

Use designated crossing points and follow crossing signals where available.

When crossing major roads, make sure that all lanes of traffic have stopped before walking across.

Make eye contact with drivers before stepping out onto crosswalks.

Dress to be seen — daylight hours are decreasing, so wear brighter colours or reflective material whenever possible.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Police tips for Drivers:

Plan ahead, leave earlier to allow yourself extra time through school zones.

Be alert to children near or around crosswalks and intersections.

Always yield to pedestrians.

B.C. driving penalties

Speed in school zone: $196 to $253 (3 points) (or more for excessive speed).

Speed in playground zone: $196 to $253 (3 points) (or more for excessive speed).

Fail to stop for school bus: $368 (3 points).

Fail to yield to pedestrian at cross walk: $167 (3 points).

Fail to obey school guard: $167 (3 points).