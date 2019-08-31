Sports
August 31, 2019 3:57 pm

Struggling B.C. Lions dismiss offensive line coach Bryan Chiu

By Staff The Canadian Press

B.C. Lions offensive line coach Bryan Chiu with head coach BC Lions Training Camp 2019

B.C. Lions
The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season.

The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.

A weak offensive line has plagued B.C. all season, allowing quarterback Mike Reilly to be sacked a league high 42 times en route to a 1-9 record.

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions and had previously held the same role with both the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts.

He was one of six first-year assistants working with rookie head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

The Lions are currently on a bye week and will play the Alouettes in Montreal on Friday.

