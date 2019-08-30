SGI asking drivers to be careful this Labour Day long weekend

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is encouraging people to consider safety when heading out on the province’s roads during the Labour Day long weekend.

The highways will be busy with football fans flocking to Regina to watch the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Sunday, and the Crown corporation is reminding drivers to slow down, be patient and give themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations.

With increased traffic on Saskatchewan roads and highways, SGI said the risk of being hurt or killed in a collision almost doubles over long weekends.

Fifteen people lose their lives and 535 others are hurt in crashes over long weekends each year in the province, based on a five-year average from SGI numbers for 2013-17.

Saskatchewan police are watching for drunk or high motorists via August’s traffic safety spotlight.

People can check the Highway Hotline online for up-to-date information on construction and emergency road closures before embarking on adventures.