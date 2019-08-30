Canada
Hamilton police and Coroner’s Office investigate discovery of human remains

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police have been called to Ferguson Avenue South after human remains were found near a water pumping station.

Hamilton Police are investigating after human remains were found near a water pumping station on Ferguson Avenue South.

City workers made the discovery just after 10 a.m. Friday as they cleared long grass in the area.

Police responded and confirmed the body to be that of a deceased male, but they have not said if the remains are that of an adult or child.

Detectives and the Coroner’s Office are trying to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

Police say they will be in the area for about 24 hours and are requesting residents avoid the area.

