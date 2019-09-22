Canada election: Scarborough-Rouge Park

The riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park is currently represented by Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. Chen defeated Conservative challenger Leslyn Lewis by more than 16,300 votes (a 32.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Gary Anandasangaree (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bobby Singh

Green: Jessica Hamilton

NDP: Kingsley Kwok

PPC: Dilano Sally

This riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.