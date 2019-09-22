Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Scarborough-Rouge Park

By Staff Global News
Map of the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding.

The riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park is currently represented by Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. Chen defeated Conservative challenger Leslyn Lewis by more than 16,300 votes (a 32.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Gary Anandasangaree (Incumbent)
Conservative: Bobby Singh
Green: Jessica Hamilton
NDP: Kingsley Kwok
PPC: Dilano Sally

This riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.

