Sinkholes along Trans-Canada near N.S. town need study: official

A municipal official in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County wants the province to test the ground stability beneath a section of the Trans-Canada Highway adjacent to several sinkholes.

Oxford, N.S., chief administrative officer Rachel Jones says recent laser imaging shows sinkholes in a band crossing the highway.

And an aerial image from the 1930s, before the highway was built, indicates it crosses an area where there had been a hole filled with water.

A large sinkhole that opened last year and has since filled with water forced the permanent closure of the Oxford Lions Club building and a surrounding park. A report released last week by an engineering firm warned of the risk of additional sinkhole activity, including near Highway 321, which runs through the town.

Jones says a recommendation that was not included with the study says the testing area should be extended to the Trans-Canada.

While not all sinkholes pose the same risk, Jones says she believes there should be testing near the highway, given it’s a major transportation link.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines has said road crews are conducting daily checks of the highway conditions, and data is being collected to determine whether any action needs to be taken.

A provincial geologist has said preliminary results from the laser imaging, known as lidar, show a well-defined line of sinkholes in and around Oxford, extending for about five kilometres and reaching a width of about 500 metres in some areas.