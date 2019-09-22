Canada election: Huron-Bruce

The Huron-Bruce electoral district consists of all of Huron County, and a section of Bruce county that includes the town of Saugeen Shores, the Township of Huron-Kinloss, as well as the municipalities of Brockton, Kincardine and South Bruce.

Sitting alongside Lake Huron, the ridings largest population centres can be found in Port Elgin and Goderich, each with just over 7,500 people.

The Oxford electoral district is made up from the county itself which includes Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tavistock and Norwich as well as a portion of the County of Brant lying westerly of Etonia Road and East Quarter Townline Road.

After winning the seat in the 2008 general election, Conservation Ben Lobb looks to secure the riding for a fourth consecutive time. Prior to Lobb’s 2008 victory, Liberal Paul Steckle held the riding for 15 years.

Candidates

Conservatives: Ben Lobb

Liberals: Allan Thompson

NDP: Tony McQuail

Greens: Nicholas Wendler

PPC: Kevin M. Klerks