Canada election: Montmagny–L’Islet–Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup

Bernard Généreux was the MP of the district in 2009, he lost in 2011 by just nine votes but was re-elected in 2015 by a close margin.

Généreux will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election and will face the Bloc’s Louis Gagnon who will be running for a second consecutive year.

Boundaries: This riding runs along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, from Montmagny to Rivière-du-Loup. Its boundaries have not changed since the last election.

Last Election: Conservative MP Bernard Généreux won the 2015 federal election with almost 29 per cent of the vote.

History: This riding has elected members from three different parties in the last seven years. It was created in 2004, when it was won by Paul Crête for the Bloc Québécois. He was re-elected in 2006 and 2008, but left to pursue provincial politics in 2009, opening the door for Conservative Bernard Généreux to win in a by-election.

Candidates

Conservative: Bernard Généreux (Incumbent)

Liberal: Aladin Legault d’Auteuil

Bloc Québécois: Louis Gagnon

Green: TBD

NDP: Hugo Latulippe

PPC: Claude Leduc

Rhinoceros: Thibaud Mony