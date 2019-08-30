Canada
August 30, 2019 12:15 pm

What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for Labour Day 2019

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Labour Day on Sept. 2. Here’s what to expect.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S. and 640 Yonge St. in Barrie will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Simcoe County Museum
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Movie theatres
  • Some restaurants and bars

What’s closed:

  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO store locations
  • Zehrs locations
  • Barrie City Hall
  • All recreation centres in Barrie
  • MacLaren Art Centre
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Sept. 2 in Barrie. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will operate on a regular Sunday schedule
  • Go Transit will operate on a regular Sunday schedule

