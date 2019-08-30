What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for Labour Day 2019

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Labour Day on Sept. 2.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tanger Outlets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S. and 640 Yonge St. in Barrie will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Simcoe County Museum

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and bars

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

LCBO store locations

Zehrs locations

Barrie City Hall

All recreation centres in Barrie

MacLaren Art Centre

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Sept. 2 in Barrie. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.

Transit:

Barrie Transit will operate on a regular Sunday schedule

Go Transit will operate on a regular Sunday schedule